Braun Strowman reveals Randy Orton's four-word text message after WWE return (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently disclosed details of the amusing text message exchange he shared with Randy Orton following The Viper's WWE return.

On November 25, Orton made his in-ring comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames. The 14-time world champion had not wrestled for 18 months amid concerns that his career might be over due to a serious back injury.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman revealed he jokingly texted a warning to Orton:

"Randy, oh my God, I literally was so happy to see Randy coming back because he went through quite a scare with the injury that he had, the surgery. He comes back, he might look the best he's ever looked in his career. I sent him a message right away. I said, 'Big boy, I'm coming for you.' He said, 'Stay away from me.'" [4:08 – 4:23]

Watch the video above to hear Strowman discuss several WWE stars, including Alexa Bliss, Omos, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman and Randy Orton's last WWE meeting

Despite sharing the ring more than a dozen times, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton have never faced off in a one-on-one bout.

Their last match against each other took place on the April 12, 2021, episode of RAW. On that occasion, Drew McIntyre secured the win in a triple-threat match to become the number-one contender for the WWE Championship.

Strowman has not wrestled since May due to a neck injury. In another interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters said he hopes to face Orton when he returns.

How would you book Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday, and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.