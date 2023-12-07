Former WWE Universal Champion wants first-time-ever singles match with Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Randy Orton has faced almost every top current WWE star in a one-on-one match, with Braun Strowman being a notable exception. In an exclusive interview, Strowman opened up about the possibility of the never-before-seen singles bout taking place one day.

On November 25, Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames after an 18-month absence due to a career-threatening back injury. The 43-year-old recently signed with the SmackDown brand after setting his sights on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

While Orton is now back on television, Strowman has not wrestled since May 1 due to a neck injury. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former Universal Champion reacted to The Viper's in-ring comeback:

"It's great," Strowman said. "Good on Randy for coming back and getting his pound of flesh, they say. He looks great. I'm excited to see what The Viper's got up his sleeve because he's a serpent. He's always got something lingering around, but, man, he looks great. It's great to have Randy back." [2:26 – 2:44]

Braun Strowman also hopes to share the ring with Randy Orton in a singles match for the first time:

"I'm excited for myself to get back and get back in the mix of things because Randy's always been one that I wanted to have a good singles match with, whether he wants to or not. No one really wants to wrestle me. Let's be for real!" [2:45 – 2:57]

Watch the video above to hear more from Strowman about various topics, including his favorite matches and wrestling Mount Rushmore picks.

Braun Strowman's history with Randy Orton

Although they have never faced off in a one-on-one match, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton have still crossed paths in WWE.

Their first encounter occurred on the October 5, 2015, episode of RAW. Orton joined forces with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to defeat Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper in a six-man tag team contest.

The two men last competed against each other on the April 12, 2021, episode of RAW. On that occasion, Drew McIntyre defeated Orton and Strowman in a triple threat match to become the new number one contender for the WWE Championship.

How would you book Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

