[Watch] Braun Strowman shares graphic video update following recent neck surgery

Braun Strowman has provided an update on his recovery after undergoing neck surgery. The former Universal Champion shared a graphic video of the procedure he underwent on Twitter.

Strowman returned to WWE last year after originally being released in June 2021 as part of many budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had several high-profile matches against Omos and Gunther before forming a tag team with Ricochet. They were having success until Strowman had to undergo surgery.

In a recent post on Twitter, the former WWE Universal Champion shared a video showing his surgery. It was similar to the video he posted on Instagram to announce his injury a few days, but this one is a bit longer and had some more information toward the end.

"Viewer discretion!! Gets a lil intense," Strowman wrote. "Video from my surgery at #AndrewsMedical with Dr. Cordover. Very nervous when I found out what was going on in my neck and can't thank WWE enough for taking such amazing care of me through such uncertain times. I'LL BE BACK!!!"

Braun Strowman revealed in the latter part of the video that he underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. He now has a plate and screws in his neck but is looking forward to making a full recovery.

Braun Strowman had a concussion before neck surgery

Before undergoing neck surgery, Braun Strowman had a concussion in a match against The Viking Raiders on SmackDown in April. Strowman was visibly disoriented during the match as he botched a move with Ricochet, who he flung across the ring.

There was initially no timetable for his return from a concussion but was cleared to return in just a week. He wrestled two more matches, one on RAW and one on SmackDown before vanishing from WWE television.

With Strowman out indefinitely, Ricochet looks set to become a singles wrestler once again. He recently defeated The Miz to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match for next month's Premium Live Event in London.

