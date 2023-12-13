Why is CM Punk's first WWE match in a decade not being televised? Exploring possible reasons

CM Punk's first WWE match since his return will not be a televised one. CM Punk and Seth Rollins had a heated segment on Raw this past Monday. The visionary let out all his frustrations in that promo. However, Punk seems unfazed, given the fact that he has already mentioned he is here to make money and not friends.

This surely seems set to be his first mainstream rivalry following his return. While many fans are waiting for Punk's first match back, they are shocked by the company's latest announcement.

As we are on the brink of Christmas, WWE has announced its holiday tour. The Second City Saint will face Dominik Mysterio in an untelevised house show in New York City. The fact that it is Punk's return match, but in a non-televised event, has shocked many. However, we may know the potential reason why.

The first reason could be to keep up the hype around his promos against Rollins and a potential World Heavyweight Championship match. The second reason could be that Triple H has given WWE Superstars a break from December 19–25 to celebrate Christmas with their families while WWE will air look-back shows.

The third and most important reason could be that the event on December 26 is happening at Madison Square Garden. MSG is the mecca of professional wrestling, televised or non-televised; no superstar will want to miss that.

Life will come full circle for CM Punk at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

CM Punk's past issues with WWE's higher-ups are no secret. The former WWE champion during his time in the company. However, Punk and Triple H have forgotten the past and moved forward, as the former mentioned at NXT Deadline.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have started a feud that is building into a potential World Heavyweight Championship match. The upcoming Royal Rumble will be a full-circle moment for the former WWE Champion.

Exactly 10 years to the date of this year's Royal Rumble, i.e., January 27, 2024, Punk was advertised for RAW, and he didn't show up; instead, he walked out of the company. A decade later, on January 27, Punk will enter the Royal Rumble match.

Will Punk win the Royal Rumble or will Punk's history write his future? Only time will tell.

