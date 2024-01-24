Big E, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, and other stars react to former WWE champion's emotional health update

Several WWE Superstars, including Big E and Liv Morgan, have reacted to a recent emotional Instagram post from Cora Jade. The NXT star suffered an unfortunate injury earlier this month and has undergone successful surgery for it.

Jade tore her ACL during an NXT Women's Championship match against Lyra Valkyria at a WWE Live Event in Dade City, Florida, a couple of weeks ago. She could miss the entire year of 2024 due to this, which is a real shame.

The 23-year-old star took to Instagram to issue an update on her health. Cora Jade posted a couple of pictures from after the operation, with a caption that captures the emotion of the situation: "They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL."

While this might mean Jade will be taking a break from social media, she has received a tremendous amount of support. Many of her peers commented on the post with heartfelt messages, while some liked the post as well.

The biggest names to react include Big E, Morgan, and Dakota Kai, all of whom are currently out of action right now. Their respective in-ring situations are unknown as of now. Meanwhile, multiple NXT women sent their well wishes too.

It remains to be seen how long Cora Jade will take to return to WWE following her injury. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes her the best in overcoming this disappointing setback.

WWE may have had big plans for Cora Jade before her injury

Jade seemed to be going after the NXT Women's Championship, with a match between her and Lyra Valkyria potentially the plan for NXT Vengeance Day. Of course, now that's not happening, Roxanne Perez will challenge for the title.

She won a battle royal to earn the opportunity, which would have likely gone to Cora Jade. We won't know if she would have become the champion, but either way, it is a terribly unfortunate situation.

