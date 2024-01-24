Cora Jade sends cryptic message following surgery

Cora Jade suffered a significant injury earlier this month and has undergone successful surgery.

The 23-year-old star returned to WWE television in December 2023 after a lengthy hiatus. However, her return did not last long, as she suffered a major injury during a match against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at a WWE Live Event in Dade City, Florida.

Jade went down with a torn ACL in the match and could be out of action for up to a year. However, the NXT star appears to be in good spirits as she gave fans a health update today on social media.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion took to her official X account to share a couple of photographs following her surgery. She noted that your darkest hour comes before your dawn, and told fans that she will talk to them later.

"They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL," she wrote.

WWE NXT star wants to wrestle Cora Jade at WrestleMania

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez believes that she and Cora Jade will be battling each other for many years.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, Roxanne Perez stated that she would love to wrestle Cora Jade on the main roster. Perez added that she believes the two stars will headline WrestleMania together.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

The future is incredibly bright in the women's division with superstars such as Jade and Perez eventually heading to the main roster. It will be interesting to see if any NXT Superstars make an appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

