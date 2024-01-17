Cora Jade breaks silence after WWE confirms career-threatening injury

WWE Superstar Cora Jade recently broke her silence after the company officially confirmed her injury.

Jade returned to WWE television in December 2023 after a long hiatus. However, after competing in a few matches and challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship, the star suffered a major setback at a house show. On the latest episode of the white-and-gold brand, the company confirmed that the 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL and could be out of action for almost a year.

On Twitter, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently reacted to the unfortunate development. Jade posted a picture in which she can be seen with crutches and wrote a line from the movie Fight Club.

"It is only after we’ve lost everything that we are free to do anything," she tweeted.

For those unaware, ACL tears can be career-threatening for some athletes. However, several top names, including The Miz and Jimmy Uso, have returned to perform at an elite level after recovering from the injury.

Former WWE Superstar discussed rumors of Cora Jade and Bron Breakker possibly breaking up

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree addressed rampant rumors of Cora Jade and Bron Breakker possibly parting ways.

Dupree said he didn't like dating co-workers and explained the reason behind it:

"That's why boys and girls, I say one foot in and one foot out. You know, it's tempting as hell to date people you work with, but at the same time, it's once you lose them and then (...) See, I personally I couldn't deal with that sh*t because you still have to see them and then what happens? She starts dating another guy and, oh, f**k that. One foot in and one foot out," he said.

Fans were eagerly waiting to see Jade win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time, but the untimely injury will likely keep her out of action for the foreseeable future.

We at Sportskeeda wish Cora Jade a speedy recovery and hope she comes back stronger than ever.

