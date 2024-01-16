Popular WWE Superstar could be sidelined for up to 1 year following recent injury - Reports

A fan-favorite WWE Superstar is back on the shelf after just making a return. Cora Jade could be sidelined with injury for up to a year, as per the latest reports.

Cora Jade returned at WWE NXT Deadline on December 9, attacking Lyra Valkyria as she posed with the NXT Women's Championship. Jade's first match in five months was a win over Karmen Petrovic on the December 13 episode of NXT.

The star was in action against Lyra Valkyria on Friday, January 12, at a non-televised live event in Dade City, FL. Fans in attendance noted that the 23-year-old took a powerbomb from the champion, but the match abruptly ended, and Jade was carried to the back with an apparent knee injury. It was then revealed today that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion reportedly suffered a torn ACL.

While WWE has not announced a timeframe for Jade's return to in-ring action, the early indication is that she will likely miss the NXT Stand & Deliver PLE during WrestleMania 40 Weekend in early April.

It was reported by Ringside News today that Jade suffered a torn ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and could be sidelined for the foreseeable future. However, the severity of the injury was not confirmed. Fans may expect to miss the up-and-coming star for up to one year, as per the reports.

While ACL injuries often take six to nine months to heal, athletes often need more time to get approval from doctors. If Jade does need to get surgery, the timeline for her return, considering storyline inclusions, could extend up to a year.

Jade, who just celebrated a birthday on January 14, could make her return within the next several months if things go according to plan. However, the recovery time will depend on the severity of the ACL injury and if doctors recommend surgery.

WWE Hall of Famer praised Cora Jade

One of the more memorable WWE NXT women's division rivalries from recent years featured best friends Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez going at it. The two stars turned from friends to foes and had an enticing rivalry in 2022.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the five-time World Heavyweight Champion praised Jade for her star power. He predicted a big WWE future for the star and said she has always been one of his favorites.

"You could tell she’s a star, right? You could tell she’s going to be like a player in the business. You know, even when she gets to the main roster. There is something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different from most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much, you know what I mean? I mean, she really does. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just unapologetic, and ‘I’m-a go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’-type girls, you know? So I’m glad Cora is back because she’s always been one of my favorites," he said.

It remains to be seen when she will return to action and what the future holds for the star.

