NXT Battle Royal crowns new challenger for WWE championship

The number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship was determined during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

A Battle Royal was announced for this week's show to decide Lyra Valkyria's opponent for the upcoming Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. Adding a unique twist, the final four participants in the Battle Royal would advance to a Fatal Four-Way Match, with the winner ultimately determined the rightful number one contender.

The match began on a chaotic note as the ring was entirely filled with superstars vying for supremacy. In a surprising turn, Lola Vice eliminated her friend Elektra Lopez, only to be eliminated herself shortly after by Tatum Paxley, while Vice and Lopez continued their brawl outside the ring. Even Blair Davenport, last year's Iron Survivor, faced an unexpected early exit from the competition.

Chase U's Thea Hail displayed an impressive performance, showcasing her resilience. However, after executing repeated sentons, she fell victim to Izzi Dame and was thrown out of the match. Despite dominating for significant portions of the bout, Lash Legend faced an unexpected turn of events when Wren Sinclair surprisingly tossed her out while attempting an elimination.

In the closing moments of the WWE show, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, and Kelani Jordan stood as the final four contenders. Following intense back-and-forth exchanges among all four women, Perez delivered the decisive Pop Rox on Jordan, securing her position as the new number one contender.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Prodigy can dethrone Valkyria to become the NXT Women's Champion.

What did you make of the number one contender's Battle Royal match on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here