27-year-old star wins first-ever major match 128 weeks after signing with WWE

A 27-year-old WWE Superstar scored a massive win at a premium live event for the first time since signing with the company in 2021.

Blair Davenport prevailed over Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. She emerged as the new No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Championship at NXT: New Year's Evil on January 2, 2024,

Blair has competed in three PLE matches thus far, losing the NXT title unification match against Mandy Rose and Meiko Satamura at Worlds Collide 2022 and another loss at Great American Bash in July 2023 to Roxanne Perez.

The NXT Women's Champion, Lyra Valkyria, won the belt at NXT Halloween Havoc by defeating Becky Lynch. Blair Davenport must now meet the challenge of following up her most recent win with another one.

Blair Davenport on her journey to signing with WWE

Prior to wrestling for WWE, Davenport was a star in Japan and also made a few appearances for AEW. However, she was ultimately released owing to visa issues. Speaking to TalkSport, she detailed her experiences:

"NXT UK reached out to me when they were first making the roster in 2018 but it was the day after I signed my World of Sport contract. They reached out again at the beginning of 2019 and I spoke to Canyon Ceman. I was going to sign, but I wanted to do more in Japan. I said that to Canyon. He said, ‘Okay, cool, we’ll keep in touch and call you back in six months.’ Literally, two days later, AEW got in contact with me and offered me the schedule where I could live in Japan but still work for them and have the best of both worlds." [H/T: SEScoops]

She ultimately signed with WWE on June 24, 2021. Blair Davenport now has a chance to climb up the ranks and get to the top spot. All she has to do is dethrone Lyra Valkyria at NXT: New Year's Evil in 2024.

