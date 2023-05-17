3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's return to be announced in the coming days - Reports

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current AEW star CM Punk's return could be announced by the promotion in the coming days, as per the latest reports.

Due to an alleged backstage altercation following All Out last year, The Second City Saint was stripped of the AEW World Title. Aside from serving a reported suspension, he has been nursing an injury. It has been eight months since his last appearance on the Jacksonville-based promotion, and speculation is rife on what the future holds for Punk.

Amidst reports that AEW could be debuting a new show in June named Collision, Andrew Zarian of The Wrestling Observer announced on Twitter that the Chicago native's return to AEW is to be announced in a few days.

Rumors also suggest that the former WWE Superstar will be headlining the new promotion. Therefore, announcements of his return could be in relation to his appearance on the new brand.

This one factor could disrupt CM Punk's return says former WWE manager Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette, a veteran in the wrestling industry, has raised his concerns regarding CM Punk's possible return to AEW.

While speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette expressed his thoughts on the return of CM Punk. One factor that Cornette thinks could come into play and disrupt the success of the launching of the brand could be personal issues concerning the former WWE Superstar.

Cornette believes that Punk should be kept away from The Elite and any other roster members that could undermine the launch of the new brand.

"If any of the EVPs, or their friends, or their stooges, or their family members were to fart in Punk's general direction and p*ss him off at that point — can you imagine what Tony Khan would have if he ended up with a sold out United Center, debut of a live television program again, that came to see one thing, and Punk just wasn't there?" [02:51 - 03:41]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The return of CM Punk on the June 17 Collision debut show is believed to be called “The Second Coming.” WON: The return of CM Punk on the June 17 Collision debut show is believed to be called “The Second Coming.” https://t.co/eRqh1BXc86

It will be interesting to see how the official announcement for Collision and Punk's return will pan out in the coming weeks.

