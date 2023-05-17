WWE veteran warns Tony Khan of one thing that could disrupt CM Punk's return

With CM Punk reportedly set to return to AEW soon, a WWE veteran has warned Tony Khan about one possibility that could ruin The Voice of the Voiceless' comeback.

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly working on a new deal that would allow the promotion to launch a new Saturday show called Collision. CM Punk is set to be the face of this show as a measure to ensure that he is kept far away from roster members he has real-life heat with.

It's no secret that there is tension between Punk and The Elite. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette stated that their issues could derail The Straight-Edge Superstar's return. He said the following on his Drive-Thru podcast:

"If Punk is indeed instrumental in this deal and getting the second show from Warner Bros. Discovery [...] and they announce the new show, and they've got that building in Chicago booked, and they call it 'The Second Coming', and everybody buys those tickets... If any of the EVPs, or their friends, or their stooges, or their family members were to fart in Punk's general direction and p*ss him off at that point — can you imagine what Tony Khan would have if he ended up with a sold out United Center, debut of a live television program again, that came to see one thing, and Punk just wasn't there?" [02:14 - 03:41]

Cornette continued, warning Tony Khan to ensure that The Elite are nowhere near the site of CM Punk's return as this may lead to the AEW President's downfall:

"When [Tony Khan] rolls the dice on all this and makes all these announcements and he's made these deals with the network and whatever, he'd better make sure that those little f*cking cretinous little crumb-snatchers that leech off of him don't do the same thing they've been doing repeatedly over and over. Because that could lead to his godd*mn Waterloo." [03:45 - 04:16]

CM Punk-led show could be a bust, says WWE veteran

While many fans are looking forward to the launch of AEW Collision, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has taken a more pessimistic approach to the news of a new television show.

"I don't feel as positive about a third show. Just because history has proven that diluting your product, and diluting your focus, and just diluting your resources for too much content is not strategically the best idea," Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Fightful Select: The debut of AEW Collision in mid-June will feature the return of CM Punk. Fightful Select: The debut of AEW Collision in mid-June will feature the return of CM Punk. https://t.co/AkED8yTCfo

Whether the former WCW Head's worries are warranted remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the AEW faithful will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Collision and CM Punk's return.

