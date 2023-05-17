Mercedes Moné signs, WWE legend's retirement match - 5 Surprising announcements Tony Khan could make on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is set to make yet another blockbuster announcement on AEW Dynamite this week. There has been wild speculation amongst fans as to what this announcement could be, and it does not seem like the rumor mills will slow down until all is revealed this Wednesday.

The AEW President has had a hit-and-miss record when it comes to major announcements. Nonetheless, fans are always eager to hear what he has to say. Here are five surprising announcements Tony Khan could make on Dynamite.

#5. Goldberg's retirement match to happen at All In

With AEW All In set to take place at Wembley Stadium later this year, it is all but inevitable that some huge surprises will take place at the show. One major twist that would undoubtedly get fans excited is having WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appear at the event.

Da Man has been teasing his retirement for some time now, and has even hinted at venturing outside of WWE to make it happen. Whether you love him or hate him, the former Universal Champion has a star power very few current wrestlers can compete with. Perhaps Tony Khan splashes the cash to bring in Goldberg for one last match at All In.

#4. Mercedes Moné signs with AEW

Jamie Hayter in her home country facing off against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In. Give us what we want Tony. BOOK IT!Jamie Hayter in her home country facing off against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In. https://t.co/h2KBTd3WJS

Ever since she infamously walked out of WWE, fans have been clamoring for Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) to join AEW. While her star power continues to rise during her spell in Japan, she may be on her way to Jacksonville sooner than expected.

Moné currently has an ongoing deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and their sister company Stardom. This means that there is a chance she could compete at the second iteration of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. More so, she may even sign a deal to perform in AEW in the US. Unveiling The CEO as the newest member of the roster would go a long way in boosting Tony Khan's relationship with his fans.

#3. The Bella Twins are All Elite

Nicole and Brianna Garcia (formerly known as The Bella Twins) recently stepped out from beneath the WWE banner and rebranded themselves. While many saw this as a sign that the sisters are done with the wrestling industry, this may not be the case.

At 39 years old, the twins still have a lot to offer the business. They have hinted at "starting a new chapter" in their lives, and AEW may be the perfect place to do that. They have a good relationship with many stars in the locker room and their presence would undoubtedly bring an extra layer of intrigue to the women's division.

#2. CM Punk to return as the star of Collision

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Fightful Select: The debut of AEW Collision in mid-June will feature the return of CM Punk. Fightful Select: The debut of AEW Collision in mid-June will feature the return of CM Punk. https://t.co/AkED8yTCfo

It's been eight months since CM Punk was last seen on AEW programming. Despite this, The Second City Saint continues to be one of the most talked about stars in the business. With his return all but imminent, this Wednesday might be the right time to make it official.

The promotion is currently in the midst of negotiations with their broadcaster for a new TV deal. As part of this, a new television show called Collision is expected to be announced soon. It has also been reported that a soft brand split between Collision and Dynamite will be put in place to accommodate talents that don't want to be associated with The Voice of the Voiceless.

Revealing the new TV deal, Collision, the brand split, and the return of CM Punk in one fell swoop would undoubtedly be the biggest announcement Tony Khan could make. However, only time will tell if this comes to fruition.

#1. Hulk Hogan is the new general manager

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Tony Khan just confirmed that both Linda & Hulk Hogan are banned from AEW shows. Tony Khan just confirmed that both Linda & Hulk Hogan are banned from AEW shows. https://t.co/GonGtQtffd

A constant criticism AEW has faced throughout its young lifespan is the promotion's tendency to put on random matches with little or no story. One way of rectifying this is to introduce an authority figure, and there are few names bigger than Hulk Hogan for the job.

With Collision and Dynamite set to run separately, one way to make the new brand feel special is to introduce The Hulkster as the show's GM. Not only would this draw in more viewers, but it will also keep fans on their toes in anticipation of what could happen next.

One major speedbump in this is that Hulk Hogan and his wife were publicly banned from AEW back in 2020. However, this is the wrestling business so his eventual debut can not be ruled out. The controversial nature of the signing alone will be enough to keep fans talking about AEW for the foreseeable future.

