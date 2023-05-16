WWE veteran claims there won't be "much of an audience" for the CM Punk-led AEW Collision show

With AEW's reported new show, Collision, just around the corner, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff advised Tony Khan not to have any high hopes.

AEW Collision will seemingly debut on June 17 and will be hosted on Saturdays. It is widely believed that an announcement is forthcoming during Dynamite. The brand-new show is also rumored to be the new home of former AEW Champion CM Punk.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE veteran appreciated Tony Khan for being able to add another show to AEW's TV schedule. But also mentioned he is not a fan of having a third show for a wrestling promotion.

"Congratulations to Tony and the entire team at AEW. It's a vote of confidence from a television partner and there's no way that is not a wonderful thing. I don't feel as positive about a third show. Just because history has proven that diluting your product, and diluting your focus, and just diluting your resources for too much content is not strategically the best idea," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

He also shared that the time slot may not be the best to garner a lot of viewers.

"Add to that, it's a Saturday night show. I don't know many 18 to 49-year-olds are home watching television on a Saturday night. Maybe a bunch, but when I was in that demo I wouldn't have been one of them. I just can't imagine that there's much of an audience for it. But hey, I've been wrong before, let's see what happens." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE veteran Konnan seemingly confirms a brand split ahead of AEW Collision

There were several reports that there will be a brand split prior to AEW's new weekly show.

WWE veteran Konnan recently spoke about the brand split on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast. He seemingly confirmed that the said split is happening to ensure that the shows have a separate roster.

"I have heard from people inside the company that this [brand split] is going to happen," said the WCW legend. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Jacksonville-based promotion has also canceled both AEW Dark and Dark Elevation ahead of Collision. It remains to be seen whether Rampage will continue in the near future.

