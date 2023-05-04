Konnan confirms major rumor about AEW, former WWE Champion's return imminent?

Wrestling veteran Konnan has seemingly confirmed that AEW is set to introduce a brand split, as many have speculated for some time now. The roster is set to be divided between the promotion's current flagship program, Dynamite, and a new Saturday show called Collision.

Ever since rumors emerged of Collision's imminent launch, CM Punk has been pegged as the person to headline the show. It has been reported that a brand split will be implemented to keep The Second City Saint away from talents he has real-life heat with, such as The Elite.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that people within AEW have told him that the rumors of a split are true:

"I have heard from people inside the company that this [brand split] is going to happen," said the WCW legend. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It is currently unclear how Rampage, which airs on Fridays, will be affected.

AEW Collision causes the promotion to cancel two of its shows

With AEW Collision seemingly on its way, the promotion has reportedly canceled its YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

According to Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer, tapings of the shows will cease in order to accommodate a new deal the promotion has struck with Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal will see all of the company's wrestling content aired exclusively through the broadcaster.

It is unconfirmed whether Ring of Honor tapings will be impacted by this.

The YouTube shows were used largely to showcase lesser-known talent on the roster and unsigned prospects. However, some of the company's biggest names have also appeared on the shows.

While Dark and Dark: Elevation were mostly unimportant in the grand scheme of the promotion's programming, the shows will be sorely missed by fans who have made them a part of their weekly routine.

