CM Punk and multiple former WWE stars will be exclusive to Saturday show after AEW roster split - Reports

AEW's roster has gotten so large that it reportedly looks set to be split down the middle, and it seems that CM Punk and some former WWE Superstars will head up one of the sides.

Reports started circulating that All Elite Wrestling would get a third televised show, a two-hour primetime program on Saturdays on TNT. While the show is to be officially announced by either AEW or the network, it is seemingly all but confirmed that it is taking place.

To avoid the over-saturation of certain stars, AEW looks to be having an unofficial brand split for the first time in the company's history. The split will not only be designed to give more people TV time, but also to prevent any animosity from performers who have problems with each other.

JrNow☄ @JrNow1 @JobberNationTV AEW needs a brand split too many people not on tv every week @JobberNationTV AEW needs a brand split too many people not on tv every week https://t.co/pWKy0MLYlX

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote about the upcoming brand split and claimed that CM Punk and FTR would head up the Saturday crew, while The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club would take charge of the Dynamite crew.

"The Saturday crew will be headed by Punk and FTR and the Wednesday crew by The Elite and BCC." (H/T WrestleTalk)

One person who seems yet to land on either Wednesday or Saturday nights is Chris Jericho, with Meltzer speculating that he might be Punk's first opponent upon his return.

"There have been rumors of Chris Jericho on Saturday because Punk in particular will need a strong opponent. That could be why the meeting was arranged with Jericho.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

CM Punk reportedly recently had a successful meeting with Chris Jericho

It's safe to say that not everyone likes CM Punk, and on the flip-side of that, Punk doesn't like everyone either. But one person who the Straight Edge Superstar has not gotten along with during his time in AEW is Chris Jericho.

Jericho has called Punk a "cancer in the locker room," while Punk has called The Ocho "a liar and a stooge." So when news broke that the two would be having a sit-down meeting with each other, many were worried that it would get out of hand.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



PW Torch reports the CM Punk and Chris Jericho meeting reportedly took place over the past week. Those familiar with the situation said that the meeting was relatively uneventful, but it seemed as if the two could end up working together in AEW without issue.… "It went well."PW Torch reports the CM Punk and Chris Jericho meeting reportedly took place over the past week. Those familiar with the situation said that the meeting was relatively uneventful, but it seemed as if the two could end up working together in AEW without issue.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "It went well."PW Torch reports the CM Punk and Chris Jericho meeting reportedly took place over the past week. Those familiar with the situation said that the meeting was relatively uneventful, but it seemed as if the two could end up working together in AEW without issue.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lPZOFZf5Nq

Fortunately, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the meeting went off without a hitch, with some sources even claiming that the conversation was borderline "uneventful" given the history between the two men.

