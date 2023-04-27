Huge update on CM Punk's meeting with Chris Jericho - Reports

Despite not crossing paths on AEW TV, the bitter rivalry between CM Punk and Chris Jericho has taken many twists and turns on social media. But did their meeting go according to plan?

Jericho was one of the people Punk called out in his Instagram story back in March 2023. The "Straight Edge Superstar" called "The Ocho" a stooge and a liar.

This was in response to Jericho calling Punk a "cancer" in the locker room. But with the two looking to share a locker room once again, a meeting was planned between the two men to try and put the past behind both of them.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company.”



- @FightfulSelect “Chris Jericho approached CM Punk, unhappy about the Brawl Out fight as well as the nature of the scrum that had just taken place.Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company.” “Chris Jericho approached CM Punk, unhappy about the Brawl Out fight as well as the nature of the scrum that had just taken place. Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company.”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/LC3kprtrre

According to a source close to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the meeting between CM Punk and Chris Jericho went well, with neither man becoming overly aggressive with the other party.

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR were reportedly present for the meeting as they are arguably the two men closest to Punk in All Elite Wrestling. But there is no word on whether they played a major role in keeping everybody's tempers down.

CM Punk and Chris Jericho crossed paths in the ring before AEW

One of the reasons why some may think the feud between CM Punk and Chris Jericho is surprising is due to the fact that they have worked well with each other on multiple occasions in the past.

The two men met each other a number of times during their time in WWE between 2008 and 2013, including a lengthy feud over the WWE Championship in 2012. That led to them facing each other at WrestleMania 28 and Extreme Rules in Chicago.

The Winged Dragon | Me1do @Me1do16 4-Cm Punk VS Chris Jericho For The WWE Championship Extreme Rules 2012 4-Cm Punk VS Chris Jericho For The WWE Championship Extreme Rules 2012 https://t.co/dckROqd5Cn

The last one-on-one encounter between Jericho and Punk came at the Payback pay-per-view in 2013. The "Straight Edge Superstar" returned to WWE after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.

Do you think Punk and Jericho will work together in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

