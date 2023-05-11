Tony Khan's upcoming AEW announcement may involve game-changing signing of former WWE Superstar

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another massive announcement advertised as "one of the biggest" in the promotion's history. With so many options that could make history, Goldberg's acquisition could be the biggest addition to the roster so far.

Rumors of the former WWE Universal Champion's debut have run wild over the past few months. Additionally, Khan has even admitted to having a vested interest in signing the veteran, making this outcome a likely possibility.

Tony Khan's upcoming major announcement on AEW Dynamite could only be one of a few possible things, and in light of Goldberg's history in the industry, his signing could definitely be what fans are going to hear.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Tune in to TNT next week for one of the biggest announcements EVER made in the history of #AEW

While some are positive about the legend's potential signing to the Jacksonville-based promotion, veterans like Booker T believe it could be a disaster. During an episode of his podcast, the WWE veteran explained why it would be a bad idea for Goldberg to face Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling.

Goldberg is reportedly in talks for a retirement tour alongside AEW's Sting

During their tenures in WCW, Sting and Goldberg only clashed on four different occasions, with The Icon only winning one of their bouts. Today, the veterans are two of the last few major stars of the now-defunct promotion still actively competing.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Goldberg could be wrestling Sting in his retirement match!



Goldberg could be wrestling Sting in his retirement match!

According to a report from Haus of Wrestling, the WCW veterans are planning to clash for the first time since October 2000.

“First of all, I’m actively in touch with Bill, I’m working on a date right now. So working on a date in Jerusalem, Israel, for September of this year. And that would involve, potentially, both Goldberg and Sting." (H/T: Haus of Wrestling).

The report also noted that Goldberg would likely have to deal with AEW clearance issues in order to do this, which hints at the event being outside of the promotion.

Could Tony Khan use this information in order to sign the veteran for a retirement match, or will both WCW legends retire outside of the promotion? Only time will tell.

