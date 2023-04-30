Potential match involving Goldberg could be "a total and complete disaster" in AEW, claims WWE legend

A WWE legend has weighed in with his thoughts on a potential showdown between Goldberg and current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow. The name in question is Booker T, who seemingly would not recommend a bout between the two powerhouses.

After working on a Legends deal with WWE for the better part of six years, Goldberg recently became a free agent. Since his exit, some fans have manifested a first-time-ever bout pitting The Icon against Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem has adopted some of the WWE Hall of Famer's traits during his run with AEW, including spectators similarly chanting his name. Moreover, the up-and-coming star is seemingly fond of violent squash matches.

Max Everett @max_everett10 Full Gear - Goldberg vs. Wardlow



The story? Berg wants another shot. Wardlow says get in line. To the ire of MJF, they face each other for a shot at him.



The match? Wardlow sponges 3 spears and a Jackhammer. A Powerbomby Symphony makes sure Goldberg is slain. Full Gear - Goldberg vs. Wardlow The story? Berg wants another shot. Wardlow says get in line. To the ire of MJF, they face each other for a shot at him. The match? Wardlow sponges 3 spears and a Jackhammer. A Powerbomby Symphony makes sure Goldberg is slain. https://t.co/26tVAEeI5g

While it may be a dream match for some, WWE legend Booker T doesn't think the potential clash will live up to the hype. Here's what he had to say on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"No, not for me. It's great on paper. It's something I could see headlining the marquee — I could see that. But I'm talking about what could happen in an actual match between Wardlow and Goldberg. That could be a disaster, a total and complete disaster. I would not recommend this match." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Wardlow will have to be patient when it comes to getting his hands on The Icon, as Luchasaurus and Christian Cage have seemingly got their eyes on the AEW TNT Championship.

Goldberg and Wardlow recently crossed paths

Given the comparisons between the two, the idea of Goldberg and Wardlow meeting each other sounds mouth-watering. Amazingly, they did meet each other recently, but it was in a more civilized setting.

The two men ran into each other at a recent wrestling convention over WrestleMania 39 weekend. The AEW TNT Champion even stated that he could "bet his a$$ that he wasn't going to be next."

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



Wardlow: 'It does not get bigger than Wardlow vs. Goldberg' 🤬 Sighs Goldberg Vs Wardlow IS Possibly happening at AEW All In 2 and I'm not happy about it.Wardlow: 'It does not get bigger than Wardlow vs. Goldberg' 🤬 Sighs Goldberg Vs Wardlow IS Possibly happening at AEW All In 2 and I'm not happy about it.Wardlow: 'It does not get bigger than Wardlow vs. Goldberg' 🤬👇 https://t.co/Iu3zbBRirf

The meeting was not contentious, but rest assured that if they meet in an AEW ring, they won't be as polite to each other.

