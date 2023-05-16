Former WWE star comments on Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) next career move

After returning to the ring this year for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) has looked to make a name for herself away from WWE.

The 31-year-old controversially left the company last year after she and Naomi walked out of the arena following their dissatisfaction with their booking as Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Sasha Banks' close friend and fellow former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley was asked what is next for her.

"I think she wants to do a lot of things right now. I mean, her star power, I feel like is at an all time high right now even more so than when she was with WWE. I mean, with Mandalorian she just finished her second season with them. I mean, I know she has a lot of stuff cooking right now she's gotten a lot of requests for other movies, other television shows." [H/T Wrestling News]

From defeating Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship in February, Banks would go on to lose her title just two months later after Mayu Iwatani defeated her for the belt.

Former WWE Champion criticizes Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks

Despite the many successes that The CEO has had in her professional wrestling career, she bags a fair share of critics over the years.

One of them is the former WWE Champion Psycho Sid, who recently took to social media to state that Sasha Banks "is the most overrated wrestler of all time."

Despite Sid's harsh words, Banks has achieved many great things, from capturing the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championships to being one of the few female WWE stars to main event WrestleMania.

