Update on speculation about Hulk Hogan coming out of retirement to face a 3-time WWE World Champion

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has not stepped inside the ring since 2012, but there have been murmurs online about The Hulkster ending his retirement to face Goldberg. Conrad Thompson put a stop to the rumors during a recent interview and explained why the speculation emerged in the first place.

There has been a lot of talk about Goldberg's future in recent weeks, as reports suggest he could be involved in a big International show later this year.

The event could feature the 3-time WWE Champion's former rival and host his final pro wrestling match. The news about Goldberg's swan song interestingly coincided with Eric Bischoff's podcast episode that looked back at the Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin tour from 2009.

Bischoff assisted in producing the series of events for the WWE icon. Subsequently, the timing of Goldberg's announcement and his latest podcast episode raised questions about something massive being in the works.

Conrad Thompson, however, clarified that there is no connection between the two and confirmed that Hulk Hogan would not take on Goldberg at the latter's retirement tour. The Podfather, a long-time Hulk Hogan fan, added that there is little to no chance of the 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer returning to the ring for another match.

Here's what the man behind AdFreeShows had to say during an interview with Haus of Wrestling:

"Those are not connected," Conrad Thompson stated. "Hulk Hogan will not be wrestling Goldberg on any of those shows. I haven't been in contact with Hogan, but I can assure you there will not be a Hogan vs. Goldberg last match. I don't think there's any scenario where you see Hulk Hogan even holding a tag rope. No disrespect; he is my favorite. He's the reason I'm talking to you. I was a little Hulkamaniac; that's what got me into this. But, sure, I think he's, he's probably done. I think that's fair to say."

Conrad Thompson names another WWE Hall of Famer as the ideal star for Goldberg's last match

Thompson helped promote Ric Flair's Last Match, which saw The Nature Boy team up with Andrade to take on Jey Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The 41-year-old podcast host put together a high-profile show for his father-in-law. He said that based on his experience, there was no better "last-match opponent" in the business today than Jeff Jarrett.

Double J continues to perform at the highest level for AEW, and Conrad Thompson advocated the WWE Hall of Famer's name as the star who could share the squared circle with Goldberg in the near future.

Thompson added:

"I say from experience, if you were looking to book a last match, you couldn't find a better opponent for that person than Jeff Jarrett," Thompson said. "I already did this, and Jeff Jarrett is the perfect last-match opponent. If you need a grandpa murdered in a parking lot, no problem. Whatever you need, he's got you."

With Hulk Hogan out of the picture, who should Goldberg realistically face in his proposed retirement match?

