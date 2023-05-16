Former WWE Superstar claims CM Punk has "a lot of supporters" in AEW

CM Punk's ongoing issues with AEW and the promotion's locker room continue to grab headlines across the wrestling world. Several reports have indicated that many members of the AEW roster do not want The Straight-Edge Superstar to return. However, a former WWE star stated this may not be the case.

Mojo Rawley spent nearly a decade in WWE before being released from his contract in 2021. Before this, he was a professional football player for the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers in the NFL. Therefore, it's safe to say Rawley knows a thing or two about sharing a locker room.

In a recent interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, Mojo said that AEW could capitalize on the ongoing tension with CM Punk. He added that The Voice of the Voiceless has plenty of support from the promotion's locker room:

“If there’s like a beef that you kind of want to let go and maybe squash publicly to move on with your life. Maybe ya don’t, because you can save it for a main event paycheck and a main event spot, you know, maybe you just pump the brakes on that and let it be, you really never know how it is. I mean, obviously, the money that [CM Punk] can generate and the amount of merch he sells, you can’t really fully ignore that ever, even if everyone hated him, which I know is not the case, because he does have a lot of supporters over there."

Sage @TheSageDoctor It's so weird how Cm punk is the biggest Villain in wrestling and the biggest Hero in wrestling. It's so weird how Cm punk is the biggest Villain in wrestling and the biggest Hero in wrestling. https://t.co/KBCu5OI9YR

CM Punk is expected to return imminently, with AEW set to introduce a soft brand split between their main show, Dynamite, and a new Saturday program called Collision.

The Elite have reportedly refused to work with CM Punk

Despite Mojo Rawley's claims, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are three workers who seemingly do not want to see CM Punk return. The popular trio has been at the heart of the issues surrounding The Second City Saint and have reportedly refused to work with him going forward.

During Punk's infamous rant following All Out 2022, he called out AEW's EVPs, referring to The Elite. After the media scrum, a brawl broke out backstage, leading to both parties getting suspended.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel I think CM Punk should kick out of the One Winged Angel at Wembley Stadium I think CM Punk should kick out of the One Winged Angel at Wembley Stadium https://t.co/ExTrdAISEx

The Elite have since returned to the promotion and continue to perform every week. Whereas Punk has not been seen since.

Many fans have been clamoring for the stars to put their issues to the side and convert this real-life heat into an on-screen angle. However, only time will tell if this comes to fruition.

