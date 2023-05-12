At least one Elite member willing to reconcile with CM Punk ahead of his AEW return – Reports 

AEW star CM Punk's return is all but confirmed at this stage and according to a recent report, there could be a positive development in light of his heat with The Elite.

The Brawl Out Incident set an unfortunate precedent for AEW and for months tarnished the promotion's reputation. Additionally, it split up the fanbase, as many online began to bicker around who was more guilty between the two.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at least one person from The Elite is willing to apologize for his part in the backstage brawl.

"From someone near the top, CM Punk & The Elite are no closer to resolutions, but things are more reasonable. At least 1 person is willing to apologize but isn't allowed to make contact."

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk on his dream opponents in AEW: "Cody is a big one. Young Bucks, I'm always backstage pitching ideas for me and a tag partner against Bucks... I really wanna tag with Bryan Danielson. How about Jon Moxley? I've never wrestled Mox. I've [only] wrestled Dean Ambrose." CM Punk on his dream opponents in AEW: "Cody is a big one. Young Bucks, I'm always backstage pitching ideas for me and a tag partner against Bucks... I really wanna tag with Bryan Danielson. How about Jon Moxley? I've never wrestled Mox. I've [only] wrestled Dean Ambrose." https://t.co/Jw1bUIo3EU

Additionally, the report clarified that The Second City Saint's stance is still unknown.

"This isn’t Punk, as it’s not known one way or the other what he’s willing to do."

It remains to be seen whether or not the men will reach a point of reconciliation at some stage, but things have clearly taken a more positive turn than a few months ago. Notably, according to a Fightful Select report, multiple absent AEW stars will return alongside CM Punk on the rumored Collision show.

Samoa Joe is rumored to be CM Punk's foe upon his return to AEW

Originally, reports alleged that Punk would be entering into a program with Chris Jericho upon his return, who is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. While their talks were rumored to have went well, it seems that The Second City Saint has different plans.

According to Fightful Select, Punk has made efforts to enter into a feud with his historic rival Samoa Joe. While the two missed each other in WWE, the two clashed numerous times during their tenure in ROH and were considered to be the promotion's two biggest stars.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow With CM Punk asking for Samoa Joe as his in ring return opponent. Here is their 1st match that sparked a EPIC TRILOGY - ROH (06.12.2004) With CM Punk asking for Samoa Joe as his in ring return opponent. Here is their 1st match that sparked a EPIC TRILOGY - ROH (06.12.2004) https://t.co/wcKMPUHsql

At this stage, there's no confirmation that the two former ROH World Champions will immediately get into a feud upon CM Punk's rumored return. However, in light of the reports, it seems that the two are definitely planning to continue their story, especially since they last clashed in 2005.

