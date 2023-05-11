Several AEW stars to return alongside CM Punk on 'Collision' debut - Reports

It is being reported that multiple AEW stars are set to make a return along with CM Punk on the new show 'Collision.'

Several reports have shown that the Second City Saint was set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is rumored to return on June 17 at the debut episode of Collision.

In a recent report from Fightful Select, multiple absent AEW stars are set to return on the debut episode of AEW Collision. The report also stated that the Jacksonville-based plans to have a 'fresh' approach to the show's roster.

While previously it was rumored that there would be a major brand split, the latest report claims that the main plan is to utilize most of the talent that has been sidelined due to a lack of creative plans.

Currently, several top stars have been absent from AEW television. Some are Andrade El Idolo, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and many more.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Miro made a surprise return. While he did not utter a word, he walked straight into Tony Khan's office. Following this, former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa also was spotted backstage.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWDynamite

When AEW or Tony Khan drop that “CM Punk returns” graphic next week… When AEW or Tony Khan drop that “CM Punk returns” graphic next week…#AEWDynamite https://t.co/vPcIWTSmsc

CM Punk was namedropped on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite

Earlier tonight, the current AEW World Champion MJF seemingly teased the return of the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

The Salt of the Earth cut a promo hyping up his upcoming title defense at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the said promo, he listed out all of his accolades.

He reminded the fans that he had defeated several world champions in the past, such as Chris Jericho and CM Punk.

Not only Friedman but the three challengers were also given an opportunity to speak up about the match. Each one provided why they believe the title is theirs to hold.

If the rumors are true, who would you like to be CM Punk's first opponent back? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes