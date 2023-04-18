Latest on AEW's brand split amid rumors of 2-time WWE Champion's return – Reports

A recent report hinted at a major reason for the alleged brand split in AEW, while a former WWE Champion is seemingly gearing up for a return.

The Jacksonville-based promotion was previously rumored to be set to undergo a soft brand split, adding a new show to its weekly schedule. However, things may apparently be a lot more defined than previously known. Furthermore, the latest report also suggests that CM Punk's return is a major reason for the split.

According to a new report by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live published on Cultaholic, there are a number of people on Tony Khan's roster who do not want to work alongside the Second City Saint. The brand split would essentially allow those people to work without crossing paths with CM Punk, while Punk gets to do his part on a separate show. People who are neutral in the conflict will apparently be working on both sides as and when required.

All Elite Wrestling are set to introduce a new Saturday night TV show in Collision later this year, with reports indicating the new show will premiere on June 17 and air on TNT every week from 8 pm until 10 pm ET.



A WWE veteran recently commented on CM Punk's potential return to AEW

Rumors of the Second City Saint returning to AEW have sparked speculation that he and FTR are trying to drive the Elite out of the company. However, Jim Cornette believes that these claims are baseless.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran stated that Punk was probably more interested in getting out of the Jacksonville-based promotion after a short stint.

"They think Punk’s trying to drive them out of the company? I guarantee you, CM Punk does not want to become an executive in that company for the rest of his life, he probably wants to wrestle another year, year-and-a-half, and get away from these f**king nutty people one time." [15:10 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Champion.

