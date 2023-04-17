"Get away from these f**king nutty people one time" - Jim Cornette predicts WWE veteran will leave AEW

AEW's internal roster issues seem to have no end at this stage, with tensions between The Elite and CM Punk reportedly still high. Jim Cornette recently commented on a report from Dave Meltzer about the ongoing conflict and speculated that Punk will eventually leave the promotion.

Meltzer recently reported that he believes The Second City Saint and FTR are trying to drive The Elite out of the promotion. This came off of reports that Punk is on his way back into AEW, and Cornette doesn't believe these claims are realistic at all.

Speaking during the latest Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager laughed off the aforementioned claims and boldly guaranteed Punk's AEW exit.

"They think Punk’s trying to drive them out of the company? I guarantee you, CM Punk does not want to become an executive in that company for the rest of his life, he probably wants to wrestle another year, year-and-a-half, and get away from these f**king nutty people one time." [15:10 onward]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Say what you want about how everything went down but damn.



The fact that AEW was able to sell out the United Center just on the WHIM of CM Punk possibly showing up will always be HUGE! Say what you want about how everything went down but damn. The fact that AEW was able to sell out the United Center just on the WHIM of CM Punk possibly showing up will always be HUGE! https://t.co/dvKwjllxUv

While his issues with The Elite seem to be unresolved, according to recent reports, Chris Jericho is willing to work with CM Punk, and the two could likely begin a feud upon the former star's return.

Jim Cornette also believes that CM Punk has no intention of becoming an AEW EVP

WWE legend Booker T recently gave his take on all the drama and claimed that Tony Khan ultimately needs Punk to make a success of the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

EDITRON @EDITRON_YT CM Punk after making his AEW return at All In at Wembly: CM Punk after making his AEW return at All In at Wembly: https://t.co/TGHcrN6zWF

Continuing on the same episode, Cornette pointed out that The Second City Saint is likely far more concerned with his dog Larry than The Bucks' position in All Elite Wrestling.

"So Punk wants to wrestle and get the f**k out and go home [to] play with Larry, these weasels want to be there for the rest of their lives to sap Tony Khan of his f**king funds, so I don’t see why he’s – maybe run them out of the eye of the public?" [15:37 onward]

The veteran closed off his argument by expressing that he doesn't see CM Punk becoming an Executive Vice President. At the star's age, he'll likely move to a backstage role sooner rather than later, but could he surprise fans and take up this role in WWE instead of AEW?

