Former WWE Champion "willing" to work with CM Punk upon his AEW return - Report

CM Punk's return to AEW continues to be increasingly likely, but his standing with the rest of the roster is still up in the air. According to a new report, it seems that Chris Jericho is more willing than some on the roster to work with Punk.

Notably, Jericho allegedly had a falling out with The Second City Saint shortly after the Brawl Out Incident, wherein he called the star "a cancer" to the AEW locker room. This, followed by other reports that claimed he'd be against CM Punk's return, makes this revelation quite surprising.

According to Andrew Zarian during the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Chris Jericho is reportedly willing to work with CM Punk.

"The way it was alluded to me is that the programme will probably be Punk and Jericho in some capacity. I don't know if FTR's involved or the Jericho Appreciation Society is involved...He's [Jericho] willing to make this work." (H/T Cultaholic)

Jericho recently caused speculation to run wild after he commented on a post wherein a fan suggested that he should feud with CM Punk. The veteran seemed to have turned the offer down, but if the Wrestling Observer report is correct, this could be a part of a work.

Issues between The Elite and CM Punk remain unresolved

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the drama between the two parties and alleged that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been "burying" Punk whenever he tries to defend himself. The veteran then claimed that the Second City Saint had nothing to apologize for.

While Cornette has his mind made on it, it doesn't seem like The Elite is budging on the matter. According to the same report from Zarian, the trio has refused to work with CM Punk.

"I know as of the time I was told and early this week, there was no intention on the other side. Maybe Kenny a little bit more than The Bucks but they do not want to work with him. There's been no dialogue between the two sides either about sitting down and making this work."

Notably, Punk is willing to work with The Elite if given a chance, meaning that if this report is correct, the issue remains unresolved on the latter's end.

