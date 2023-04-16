The Elite "buried" WWE veteran for defending himself, claims Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that a former AEW World Champion was being intentionally buried by The Elite. The star in question is CM Punk.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently reported that Tony Khan is set to conduct a meeting with CM Punk, Chris Jericho, FTR, and some off-screen personalities.

Following this report, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. He believes that The Elite has constantly buried the Second City Saint every time he tries to defend himself.

“They start having a preemptive strike by putting out ‘well as long as Punk is willing to apologize.’ Apologize for what? Not suing Tony Khan and his company under the f***ing courthouse?... Here’s a guy who probably, because he’s proud, doesn’t want to go out of the wrestling business like this where because of the children he worked with, people think he’s a cancer... So they buried him and buried him when he defends himself,” Jim Cornette said. [02:17 - 02:56]

Cornette also claimed that wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer put out a statement on behalf of the Elite that buries CM Punk.

“And that’s the thing that every time that there is some public indication some report that Tony and CM Punk had a long talk or that this is coming closer to fruition, then immediately something comes out from Uncle Dave’s side on behalf of the EVP’s that is meant to either inflame Punk defend himself and rightfully so like he did a week or two ago when the f***ing plumber was running his pie hole.” [01:37 - 02:11]

You can check out the video below:

WWE veteran Jim Cornette blasts the public for turning on CM Punk

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran was puzzled by the fact that people turned on Punk for defending himself.

“People are saying, ‘oh see there? You can’t trust Punk. He’s gonna get mad and cause an issue.’ Yeah he’s going to get mad when people are lying about him. So, every time that it looks like Tony has done the right thing because Punk is not wanting o f***ing leave wrestling like that with that kind of reputation.” [02:57 - 03:16]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral CM Punk Haters Be Like: CM Punk Haters Be Like: https://t.co/deAcwgmrdT

Dave Meltzer also recently reported that Punk could be returning soon to be the main star on a new AEW program.

