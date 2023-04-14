Backstage update on the situation of CM Punk's AEW locker room issues - Reports

CM Punk's AEW status was a huge uncertainty for months, even after The Elite returned from their suspension. However, a recent report has now alleged that not only could the veteran be on his way back, but it might lead to a roster shake-up.

The Brawl Out effectively divided online fans. For weeks, hardcore fans of both parties had heated debates in various comment sections online. Unfortunately, this was also true for the AEW roster and it seems like Tony Khan might just have to take some drastic action to ease the tension.

According to Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's largely believed that CM Punk will be returning to the promotion shortly.

"It’s a tenuous situation because the dressing room issues involving him have not been settled at all at press time. The working idea was that the Saturday show would star Punk and that they would split crews to a large degree. History does show that the splitting crews never lasts long, but in this case the idea is to ease the dressing room problems." (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Sebas セバスチャン @EliteSebas09

#AEW CM Punk must return with "This Fire Burns" in AEW CM Punk must return with "This Fire Burns" in AEW #AEW https://t.co/toCWCPyEPS

Meltzer did, however, note that pay-per-views and special television shows might be the exception, as the entire crew and roster could be utilized. Other reports have claimed that there have been more efforts to get Chris Jericho and CM Punk back on good terms after their numerous public remarks against each other, but the roster split might still happen, regardless.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Dave Meltzer is convinced that CM Punk will return to AEW but doesn't believe the leaks are in good faith

Despite many of the rumors going around over the past month, it seems that everything is now pointing to Punk's return. Naturally, there are those who vehemently oppose his return, especially with rumors of a reconciliation with The Elite.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 The highlight of CM Punk’s AEW run. The highlight of CM Punk’s AEW run. https://t.co/SrzZW1j01R

In a clip from yesterday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer expressed doubt on how well the efforts to restore harmony in the AEW roster are going.

“So now we’re at this situation where obviously he’s probably gonna be back, and if they wanna work there’s ways to do it. This is clearly not good faith, because if it was good faith we wouldn’t hear anything about it and they would settle it and we would see an angle out of nowhere that would shock everyone.”

Regardless of all the positive rumors, fans will still have to be patient for official word from AEW about CM Punk's return, but according to these same reports, that might not be too far in the future.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes