Top AEW star set for a "meeting" with Tony Khan and WWE veterans amid return rumors - Reports

Latest reports suggest that Tony Khan may be set for a meeting with several top AEW stars, including Chris Jericho and CM Punk.

There have been several reports that the Second City Saint was heading back to AEW. Punk has been away from the promotion ever since being suspended following the locker room brawl that took place following last year's All Out pay-per-view.

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer on Figure Four Online, Tony Khan was planning to conduct a meeting involving CM Punk, Chris Jericho, FTR, and more.

"There is a meeting scheduled soon in AEW with Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Tony Khan, FTR, and perhaps one other non-wrestler personality," the report stated.

Ever since the 'brawl out' incident, Punk has not had a very good relationship with some of the locker room members. There were several reports that people within the promotion did not want to work with the Straight Edge Savior. Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to seemingly hint at not wanting Punk in AEW.

Dave Meltzer claims CM Punk will return to AEW very soon

According to Meltzer, the company is set to host another show that will air on Saturday. The wrestling journalist claimed that the show will mainly feature CM Punk, and the crew will also be split. He believes that the main reason for this is just so the promotion does not have any issues with the roster, and this can help in easing down the problems.

"It’s a tenuous situation because the dressing room issues involving him have not been settled at all at press time. The working idea was that the Saturday show would star Punk and that they would split crews to a large degree. History does show that the splitting crews never lasts long, but in this case the idea is to ease the dressing room problems." [H/T WrestleTalk].

FTR's Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to mention that he wants to reunite with Punk. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the near future.

Would you like to see the Second City Saint return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

