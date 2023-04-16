Chris Jericho seemingly shares a message for CM Punk amid AEW return rumors

Popular AEW star and wrestling veteran Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to seemingly share a simple message to his co-worker CM Punk. The two are rumored to have a program with each other if and when Punk returns to the company, despite them having real-life heat.

The Chicago native's fallout with AEW personnel and the public drama that ensued thereafter have been well-documented. The Second City Saint certainly made some enemies in Tony Khan's company, one of which being Chris Jericho, who reportedly called Punk "cancer" of the locker room. Punk would later go on to call Jericho a "liar and a stooge" in a quickly deleted Instagram story.

More recently, The Ocho was asked via Twitter about his willingness to work with people he has issues with for the sake of good business. The veteran performer simply replied, 'Not everyone.'

Sportskeeda Wrestling would then make their own tweet about this interaction, to which Jericho had another simple yet threatening reply:

After being absent from AEW since All Out 2022, CM Punk is rumored to make his return to the company soon. Perhaps the real-life heat between the former WWE Champions means that the two will be kept as far away from each other as possible should Punk return.

Alternatively, Jericho could be working the entire wrestling world into believing that he truly despises Punk, eventually leading to a blockbuster clash between the two household names of the industry.

Chris Jericho takes a dig at CM Punk on Instagram?

Chris Jericho and CM Punk are considered to be two of the greatest wrestlers of all time. It's no surprise that they have produced some amazing work together over the years.

However, today the two are feuding in real-life and throwing barbs at each other via social media. While most of this has taken place over Twitter, Jericho recently used Instagram to seemingly take a dig at his long-time foe.

Jericho shared a picture of himself with the caption: 'You wanna f*** around???' While this may not be anything out of the ordinary for a heel character, what caught many fans' attention was the location set on the post — Chicago, Illinois, CM Punk's hometown.

Could this be yet another indication that the two all-time greats are set to collide in AEW very soon? Only time will tell.

