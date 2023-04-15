Is AEW gearing up for CM Punk's return? Expected date and more disclosed

CM Punk's AEW return was thought to be impossible after the latest 'deleted Instagram story' saga. The former world champion targeted fellow stars Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and even AEW President Tony Khan for being unprofessional. Reconciliation seemed out of the question, but recent events state otherwise.

The 44-year-old megastar was written off television due to multiple injury-related issues following All Out 2022. His controversial statements on the post-match media scrum also proved detrimental to his career. However, he is willing to mend bridges with several superstars and return to All Elite Wrestling full-time.

According to the latest reports, CM Punk's AEW return is just around the corner. The June 22 episode of Dynamite will be held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of the Second City Saint. It was also noted that he had demanded a pitch alongside Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (The Elite).

Cageside Seats reported that Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter affirmed that CM Punk's return is approaching. However, Tony Khan seems to be at a crossroads due to the megastar's backstage issues.

The Elite has allegedly refused to work, so Punk and those willing to work with him could be shifted to the upcoming Saturday Night show, which will be aired on TBS.

Given that AEW is going All In at Wembley Stadium, Punk's return could massively boost ticket sales. Jim Ross stated how the former champion stirred controversies that benefited the wrestling world's dramatic side.

AEW is reportedly mending relations between Chris Jericho and CM Punk

Jericho holds a commanding presence in the locker room. It is evident for him to flip out on Punk, another locker room leader, following the 'Brawl Out' incident, which put a bad name on AEW. Some heated comments were made, but they are apparently on their way to reconciliation.

AEW President Tony Khan allegedly plans to address the issues between Chris Jericho in a future meeting. This would probably come after he tries to make The Elite change their minds about working with Punk. Y2J's stance on the matter is unknown, though.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk's AEW return affects the roster. He will likely be partitioned to the Saturday show while Jericho and The Elite run the proceedings on Dynamite.

