Tony Khan needs former WWE Champion for AEW: ALL IN to be successful, says veteran

Tony Khan is making an audacious attempt at AEW's first-ever United Kingdom show, ALL IN. Staged at Wembley Stadium, the promotion will be challenged to create enough demand to fill a 90,000 capacity. Booker T reckons that may only be achievable if CM Punk is brought back into the fold.

The event will carry significant expectations considering it shares the name of Cody Rhodes and The Elite's independently promoted 2018 event. Fans have earmarked the likes of Goldberg and Drew McIntyre as ways for the event to deliver on the hype, however unlikely the latter may be.

However, as the veteran explained during his Hall of Fame podcast, CM Punk has to be a lock for the event. He continued to explain that he felt the company would need "firepower" for the event.

"If I'm thinking about Wembley, and I'm thinking about MJF, I'm definitely thinking about CM Punk," Booker declared. "I mean, there's a guy that everybody's thinking about tentatively, potentially coming back and making that thing happen. There's a lot of talk on the internet right now... So, I don't know, man. Wembley, that's a big stadium, so they're going to need some firepower to take into that stadium to really pull that thing off." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW LIVE EVENTS @AEWLive



Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5th at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at #AEW ’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5th at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley #AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5th at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley https://t.co/FKUQKrB6XF

CM Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since All Out 2022. He was involved in a backstage altercation following the event but had also sustained a torn triceps in his contest earlier in the night.

CM Punk is believed to be returning to AEW for an upcoming Saturday TV show

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE So AEW collision is gonna be 2 hours on Saturdays being an important show featuring CM Punk



I think they needed to extend an hour to rampage but I guess collision will do it. This is perfect for those not featured on AEW a lot.



Hopefully it’s not a full on brand split So AEW collision is gonna be 2 hours on Saturdays being an important show featuring CM Punk I think they needed to extend an hour to rampage but I guess collision will do it. This is perfect for those not featured on AEW a lot.Hopefully it’s not a full on brand split

Recently, it was reported that Punk is believed to be on his way back to the company at long last. Furthermore, he is rumored to return as part of an upcoming weekly Saturday TV show called AEW Collision.

The show is set to debut on June 17 in Punk's hometown of Chicago, with him expected to make his return either on that date or during that week's Rampage. This news came after recent reports suggested that the Straight Edge Superstar hoped to return to AEW.

Those reports even outlined that Punk had been trying to gauge the possibility of working with The Elite and Chris Jericho after their issues. Omega and the Bucks were said to be unkeen on the idea, while Punk and Jericho were supposed to be having a meeting.

Do you agree with Booker's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

