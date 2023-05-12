Major update on CM Punk's return to AEW, first opponent set to be former WWE champion - Reports

Former WWE Champion CM Punk's absence from AEW has not prevented him from dominating the headlines. There has been a new report regarding his potential return to wrestling as well as who his first opponent could be.

Fightful Select recently published a report on the Second City Saint's impending return, stating that he is headed back to All Elite Wrestling. He will apparently lead the Collision show, which is rumored to air on Saturdays. The report further stated that while his meeting with Chris Jericho was productive, the Chicago native had another idea for his return opponent.

The report noted that the six-time WWE World Champion is quite interested in working with a familiar foe in the form of Samoa Joe. Samoan Submission Machine has not been seen on AEW television since the Revolution pay-per-view when he lost the TNT Championship against Wardlow.

In recent weeks, the former NXT Champion has been an active performer on Ring of Honor shows. Him facing CM Punk on Collision would be their first singles match since 2005. They have wrestled in some of the greatest wrestling bouts of all time during their time in ROH, but despite their several face-offs, Punk has never defeated Joe in a singles match.

His first victory coming against Samoa Joe in his return match on Collision would be a great way to sell the new show to fans.

Former WWE star praised CM Punk recently

Despite the slew of negative reports surrounding CM Punk, Dax Harwood has always been appreciative of his friend.

That was the case recently when he praised the former Money in the Bank winner for keeping his door open for everyone.

"An advice question you could ask anybody else in the AEW locker room who is not overconfident because he [CM Punk] literally had his door open for everyone. He would watch every match, people would go to him and say, 'Can you watch my match and tell me what I did right and what I did wrong?' He would and he would stay from the beginning to the end. He did that because he does love professional wrestling, just like we do," said Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]

Punk has teamed up with FTR previously when they defeated Max Caster and the Gunn Club on Dynamite last year.

