CM Punk's door was "always open for everyone," claims 2-time RAW Tag Team Champion

CM Punk has been known to ruffle some feathers during his time in the wrestling business. The divisive figure has made his fair share of enemies throughout the years. But one of his colleagues recently defended The Second City Saint by revealing his helpful role backstage.

AEW star Dax Harwood is a good friend of CM Punk. The FTR member has campaigned for Punk's return on multiple occassions and has openly expressed his desire to team up with the former WWE Champion.

Speaking at a Monopoly Events Q&A, Dax had nothing but good words to say about his close friend. He revealed that CM Punk never shied away from lending a helping hand to anyone that asked:

"An advice question you could ask anybody else in the AEW locker room who is not overconfident because he literally had his door open for everyone. He would watch every match, people would go to him and say, 'Can you watch my match and tell me what I did right and what I did wrong?' He would and he would stay from the beginning to the end. He did that because he does love professional wrestling, just like we do." [H/T: Fightful]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk and FTR post-DoN.



Let's make this an official trio. CM Punk and FTR post-DoN.Let's make this an official trio. https://t.co/lwtzjENHYv

CM Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022. He is expected to make his return to the company soon.

CM Punk must confront The Elite upon his return, says WWE veteran

The rift between CM Punk and The Elite is well-documented. The parties had an infamous backstage fight following All Out 2022, which resulted in everyone involved suffering suspensions.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have since returned to action, whereas The Straight-Edge Superstar is nowhere to be seen. Tony Khan is reportedly launching a new Saturday television program to keep both sides as far from each other as possible.

According to WWE veteran Disco Inferno, this would be a huge mistake on Tony Khan's part:

"If he [Punk] comes back, and they do not do an angle with Kenny Omega and The Elite... its another example of mismanagement by that company. If he comes back, and they keep those guys apart and they don't do that angle, and they do different shows," Disco said on his Keepin' It 100 podcast.

murphymurph @JoshiPW4Life Kenny Omega vs CM Punk would pack a stadium Kenny Omega vs CM Punk would pack a stadium https://t.co/otS4ZJ7pZT

The Elite have reportedly refused to work with Punk going forward. Nonetheless, fans will no doubt be eagerly anticipating Punk's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Poll : 0 votes