Tony Khan avoiding major angle with former WWE Champion will be a "disaster" for AEW, says veteran

AEW was rocked by a locker room confrontation that would lead to certain individuals having to take time away from the company. One of the individuals involved is former WWE Champion CM Punk. The other side of the party were The Elite comprising Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

While The Elite is already back to competing in the promotion, the Chicago native is yet to make his long-awaited return.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno has mentioned how a feud with The Elite should be the first thing to happen once the former WWE Superstar makes his return.

Disco Inferno mentions how this angle would be the best for the fans, that would be using all the momentum, the attention, and the drama between these superstars:

"If he [Punk] comes back, and they do not do an angle with Kenny Omega and The Elite... its another example of mismanagement by that company. If he comes back, and they keep those guys apart and they don't do that angle, and they do different shows."

He further noted that they have such a golden opportunity which could be wasted.

"It's classic, textbook mismanagement of a situation where you have a pot of gold, and literally taking the pot of gold, dumping all the gold out into the trash, and smashing the pot on the ground, if you aren't doing that angle. So if he comes back and they don't do that angle, it's a disaster," Disco said. [0:20-1:08]

If this is indeed the direction that the promotion would use for Punk's return, it is very interesting to see how this would be executed, its long-term booking, and how people would react to this.

AEW Star reacts to a potential match against multi-time WWE champion

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has all the momentum right now in AEW. After being added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the AEW World Championship, it seems that everything is going great for the superstar.

At an appearance alongside Anna Jay and Ruby Soho on For The Love Of Wrestling III, Perry was asked about his thoughts on a potential "program" with the WWE icon, to which he replied in a vague but dismissive manner.

"We’d have to see, I don’t know," Jungle Boy said.

As the situation with CM Punk is still unfolding, only time will tell what direction it will all go. At this point, nothing is for sure; taking into account how the general locker room feels about the former WWE champion, we would have to see how this all plays out.

How should a feud between the multi-time WWE champion and The Elite go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

