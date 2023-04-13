Will CM Punk ever return to AEW? Details on multi-time champion's wrestling future

One of the biggest absences in AEW over the last several months has been former champion CM Punk. When he faced Jon Moxley at All Out last September, he injured his triceps and created a windstorm with his post-event comments about the Elite.

With a possible timetable for a return nearing, will CM Punk ever return to AEW? A lot of time has passed since the turbulent post-show scrum.

A recent report from Fightful Select claims that Punk is willing to work with The Elite upon a potential return. It seems like he wants to return. Even friend and current AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood says Punk is ready to return.

"I talk to Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling, that's your headline, Punk misses wrestling, and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling"

- Dax Harwood

(via FTR)



The report also states that The Elite isn't agreeable to the idea. Due to the situation, CM Punk would be willing to work "elsewhere." Where that could be is up for debate.

If he is still contracted to Tony Khan, then it could mean a move to his first home, Ring of Honor. He could also work in AEW outside of angles with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks.

Where else could CM Punk work outside of AEW?

The wrestling world has grown exponentially over the last two decades. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT are destinations for wrestlers not in AEW or WWE. The independent scene is also hotter than ever, with the likes of GCW, MLW, and many other promotions gaining prominence.

While Punk might be a star too big for one of those smaller promotions, he could still want to give back to a grassroots company. He could also try out matches in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport because both men have ties to MMA.

Many fans will immediately go right to a return to WWE, but that could be off the table. Punk would still be contractually obligated to AEW unless his deal has lapsed. Due to being injured for the last eight months, time might be added to his contract.

If the former multi-time wrestling champion is indeed free of his deal from AEW, the floodgates will open regarding potential destinations. It sounds like CM Punk wants to return to AEW, but fans will have to wait to see if and when he wrestles again.

