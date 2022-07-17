Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley?

Mojo Rawley was able to become one of only a handful of men to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during his time in WWE. The star was popular with fans but wasn't featured prominently on the company's programming.

Rawley joined forces with Rob Gronkowski to win the traditional WrestleMania Battle Royal in 2017, the biggest win of his career and possibly the most significant push since his time in The Hype Bros.

Rawley was part of the Stamford-based promotion for almost a decade before he was released from his contract on April 15th, 2021. At the time, the former seven-time 24/7 Champion had been inactive for more than ten months.

Mojo Rawley has been busy outside of the ring since his WWE release

Rawley is yet to return to the ring since his release more than a year ago, and Authors of Pain's UK-based WES show was set to mark his comeback last week. However, the bout was canceled at the last minute.

Meanwhile, Mojo recently announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Gracie Tracy and embarked on a different career path.

Rawley recently appeared in G.I. Joe's prequel Snake Eyes and has been working as a co-host on TMZ Sports, which airs on Fox Sports daily.

The former champion is also Paragon Talent Group's co-founder, representing several well-known wrestlers and former superstars. His impressive lineup includes former WWE stars Renee Paquette, The IIconics, Tyler Breeze, Nia Jax, No Way Jose, Kalisto, Mike Bennett, and Tye Dillinger.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rawley recently opened up about the aforementioned organization.

“I founded Paragon Talent Group with the mission of showing the world what professional wrestlers are capable of outside the pro wrestling bubble. It’s all about creating brand deals and lasting partners, showing the world the value of professional wrestlers,” via Sportskeeda.

While Rawley has remained busy outside the wrestling bubble over the past year, the former WWE star revealed back in January that he isn't retiring and will make his return in the future.

"My training has been kicked up and I’m feeling good enough to announce, officially, that I’m coming back to wrestling, baby! COVID thought it got me, but it must have forgot… I stay hyped,” via WrestlingInc.

Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead for the 35-year-old star in the wrestling business.

