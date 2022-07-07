Update on former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley - new business owner, in-ring return

Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley in WWE, has started his own talent agency for wrestlers and is planning on returning to the ring.

He was released from the promotion in April 2021. Rawley was initially portrayed as a babyface with his "stay hype" persona, but the promotion turned him heel in 2019. The character change saw Mojo wearing face paint and talking to himself in a series of bizarre vignettes.

Following his release from WWE, the seven-time 24/7 Champion has been keeping busy. He currently hosts a series on TMZ Sports, and was scheduled to return to the ring at the debut WES wrestling show in Nottingham, but the show has now been canceled.

Muhtadi spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and noted that he has also started up his own talent agency for wrestlers. The agency is called Paragon Talent Group and its goal is to show that professional wrestlers are capable of doing more than just battling in the squared circle.

“I founded Paragon Talent Group with the mission of showing the world what professional wrestlers are capable of outside the pro wrestling bubble. It’s all about creating brand deals and lasting partners, showing the world the value of professional wrestlers.” (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Muhtadi's agency already represents more than 50 former WWE Superstars and has generated over $2 million for its clients.

Dean Muhtadi's goals after portraying Mojo Rawley in WWE

In addition to starting his talent agency, Muhtadi is pursuing an acting career. The former WWE Superstar landed a role in the 2021 film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. He knows his experience within sports entertainment as Mojo Rawley has made him ready to perform as an actor, and he wants to provide the same for other professional wrestlers.

“This is an opportunity to set the bar very high for pro wrestlers. That’s why we started the company. There was a need for it. And it’s been gratifying to see the impact we’ve already made. Paragon did over $2 million for our clients in the first year. Our careers don’t last forever, so we need to be smart and make the most of our opportunities.” (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Following these developments regarding Mojo Rawley, Sportskeeda has a list which takes a look at 5 more released WWE Superstars and what they are up to now. You can check it out by clicking here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Mojo Rawley return to in-ring action? Yes No 3 votes so far