5 recently released WWE Superstars who have left the business

A few former WWE Superstars have left the wrestling business after recently being released from their contracts.

Vince McMahon's company has released many wrestlers since the start of 2020. Several of these competitors have joined other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, a few other superstars decided to leave the wrestling industry, either temporarily or permanently, to work on other projects. These former wrestlers are now pursuing careers in different careers or sports.

Here are five recently-released WWE Superstars who have left the business.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia LARS SULLIVAN HAS BEEN FIRED FROM WWE. LARS SULLIVAN HAS BEEN FIRED FROM WWE. https://t.co/Jwu3UeUgoG

Lars Sullivan signed a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company in 2013. He competed for several years on NXT before making his main roster debut in April 2019.

The Freak struggled on the main roster as he competed in only three matches on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. He also competed in a fourth match at the 2019 Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia. Sullivan's last bout came on October 23, 2020, when he defeated Shorty G on SmackDown.

In January 2021, WWE quietly released Sullivan from his contract. After his release, The Freak decided to leave the whole wrestling business.

A few weeks after leaving Vince McMahon's company, Sullivan started training to become a boxer. According to reports, his goal was to work for one of the Bare Knuckle promotions.

However, in an interview with Fightful, Sullivan disclosed that he is not yet fully committed to boxing. Instead, the former WWE Superstar is still keeping track of his progress.

Mr. Warren Hayes 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ @MrWarrenHayes Lars Sullivan's last WWE appearance will be seared in my mind forever. Lars Sullivan's last WWE appearance will be seared in my mind forever. https://t.co/S1Bw92ljlG

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that Sullivan's age and size would complicate his chances of becoming a professional boxer.

"Dylan Miley, the former Lars Sullivan, is now doing boxing training with the idea of working for one of the Bare Knuckle promotions. He's 32, which is old to start boxing training. Also, you don't see a lot of 330 pound boxers or MMA fighters. The story is that he has no illusions about his age being a factor and just starting out, but is planning on competing in that sport," he stated.

The former WWE Superstar has recently been keeping a low profile. He has not been active on Twitter for more than two years now. Meanwhile, he only posts training videos on his Instagram account.

