Jessamyn Duke breaks silence after WWE release

Jessamyn Duke was released by WWE last night along with several other NXT Superstars. The former MMA star has now broken her silence and added that she would be continuing to appear on Xavier Wood's gaming channel UpUpDownDown.

WWE released a few NXT Superstars on Wednesday, and Jessamyn Duke was among them. Alexander Wolfe, Kavita Devi, and Vanessa Borne were also released by the company, while there were other cuts as well.

Jessamyn Duke was lost in NXT after Shayna Baszler was pushed to the main roster, and she was barely used in any big storylines for long periods of time. She spoke on her latest stream following the WWE release and said:

"As far as this stuff goes, nothing is changing. My stream, my channel, all of that is the same. More importantly than that, I want all of you to know; UpUpDownDown is still my home. BRE Start is not going anywhere. Everyone can relax, sit back, and enjoy knowing that tomorrow (Friday) a brand new episode of BRE Start will be premiering. We still have BRE Fridays and have BRE content coming out of our ears. That's not going anywhere. Basically, what I've been doing the last six months or so is exactly what I'm going to keep doing. I know I have an immense amount of support and it is overwhelming. I appreciate you guys. UpUpDownDown is my home, they have my back, we are in this together, and we are family." [H/T Fightful]

Jessamyn Duke injured before WWE release

Jessamyn Duke was not on NXT for some time before her release, and Dave Meltzer claims she was injured. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the journalist claims she was brought in just for The Four Horsewoman gimmick, and her injury record led to her WWE release.

"I think that she has been hurt some. The Four Horsewomen thing, which is why she was brought in. Obviously, it was never gonna happen. I thought she was doing reasonably well, but but then she got hurt."

Jessamyn Duke has not provided any further updates on her future and we will have to wait and see what is in store for her.