5 Facts you didn't know about former WWE star Lana 

The WWE Universe was left shocked yesterday when the company announced the release of six more superstars. This comes just six weeks after mass cuts back in April and saw some of the company's biggest stars on its release list.

The likes of Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Lana were all names released as part of yesterday's cuts, which ended Lana's eight-year run with WWE.

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021

The Ravishing Russian achieved many personal milestones in WWE but left the company having failed to lift a championship in her career.

Despite this, the future looks bright for The Ravishing Russian following her WWE release, and the following list looks at just five facts about the former Total Divas star to bring fans up to date.

#5. Lana was the first female wrestler to make her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania

Just to bring to the @WWEUniverse attention that I’m the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time ! My in ring debut was at Wrestlemania 32 infront of 101,000 people. My singles debut was for the #SDLive Championship at Money In The Bank & now I’m a #HistoryMaker on #Raw ! pic.twitter.com/cfAot6M8zK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 22, 2020

Lana may have officially joined WWE back in 2013 after auditioning for the Diva Search, but she didn't make her in-ring debut with the company until WrestleMania 32 in 2017.

The Ravishing Russian worked as a manager for her husband Rusev for several years until the couple went their separate ways. Lana was then able to focus on her own in-ring career.

Lana worked her way up through WWE and was finally given the chance to step in the ring at WrestleMania when she teamed up with Naomi, Summer Rae, Tamina, and Emma to take on Alicia Fox, Brie Bella, Eva Marie, Natalya and Paige.

Lana's team came up short and the match was one of the highlights of the kickoff show. It also made Lana the first-ever female wrestler to make her competitive debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Lana later went on to wrestle for the Women's Championship in only her second WWE match when she took on Naomi in a losing effort at Money in the Bank. This was also Lana's first-ever televised singles match. It allowed her to show her in-ring improvements to the WWE Universe.

In the years that have followed, Ronda Rousey also made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania, so Lana is in good company.

