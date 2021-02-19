Lars Sullivan has chosen a surprising new career after WWE release - Reports

Lars Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley, was quietly released from WWE recently, and it seems like the former WWE Superstar has already decided the next chapter of his career.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lars Sullivan is now doing boxing training. Sullivan's goal is to end up working for one of the Bare Knuckle promotions.

Meltzer highlighted two issues with Sullivan's decision. At 32 years of age, the former NXT Superstar is a little too old to begin boxing training. It was added that Sullivan has 'no illusions about age being a factor.' Sullivan is just testing the waters, but plans to compete professionally in the sport.

Boxing and mixed martial arts don't have many 330 pound athletes, and Sullivan's physical features could be another hindrance. However, Sullivan seems to have chosen a new career direction, and we, at Sportskeeda, would like to wish him nothing but the best.

Lars Sullivan's forgettable WWE career and why it didn't work out for him

Sullivan joined WWE in 2013, and after training at the Performance Center, he finally made his in-ring debut in 2015.

Lars Sullivan went on to spend seven tumultuous years in the WWE. While Vince McMahon always liked Lars Sullivan's look, the Superstar's own personal problems - coupled with frequent injuries - spelled the end of his WWE career.

Sullivan faced crippling anxiety issues and felt wrestling was not meant for him. Lars had hinted during a post-release chat with Fightful that he had plans of quitting wrestling.

Sullivan's foray into the world of boxing is an interesting decision as it comes with its own set of challenges. Bare Knuckle fighting is a barbaric version of boxing, and the sport has garnered significant popularity via Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

BKFC has many former MMA fighters and boxers who compete in high-stakes bouts. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her Bare Knuckle debut recently, and there is every chance of seeing Lars Sullivan do the same soon. Sullivan does have freakishly large arms, so it might work out well in the end if he gives it a fair shot.

We should receive more updates on Lars Sullivan's boxing future sooner rather than later. So stay tuned.