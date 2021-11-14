Vince Russo advises Eva Marie to walk away from wrestling after her WWE release (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo hopes Eva Marie pursues more opportunities outside of the wrestling business following her recent WWE release.

Marie returned to WWE television in May 2021 after almost four years away from the company. She appeared in storylines with Alexa Bliss and Doudrop on RAW before suddenly being released earlier this month.

Russo, who frequently praised Marie on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, told Dr. Chris Featherstone that the former Total Divas star should focus on acting:

“Obviously, bro, she’s been out because she’s on set, so she’s making a movie and she hasn’t been on [WWE television], and now she gets this news. I’m hoping the timing for her is perfect where I hope she’s on the set of a movie, I hope they’re treating her like a star, I hope she’s making great money, and I hope she now realizes, ‘I need to walk away from this.’”

Vince Russo thinks WWE treated Eva Marie badly

Eva Marie competed in seven televised matches during her latest WWE run. Her final match ended in defeat against her former ally, Doudrop, on the September 20 episode of RAW.

Vince Russo added that Marie, who previously worked for WWE between 2013 and 2017, will feel more valued away from the wrestling industry:

“I do believe Eva Marie loves wrestling and I do believe this was one of her dreams. I believe all that. But I hope now she is at the point where she knows, ‘Listen, I am a brand, I could be a spokesperson, I could be in advertisements, I could be in movies, I could endorse.’ There’s so much she can do. I hope she’s had her fill of being screwed around by the WWE.”

Eva Marie appeared on the American version of the reality show Big Brother in 2019, finishing in seventh place. With five million Instagram followers, the 37-year-old was one of WWE’s most-followed superstars online before her departure.

