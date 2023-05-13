Tony Khan responds to rumors of CM Punk's return to AEW

Tony Khan recently commented on reports that CM Punk is returning to AEW.

A few weeks ago reports began to surface with regards to the day the Second City Saint would step back into a pro wrestling ring.

It is highly speculated that Punk would make his return on the debut episode of AEW's new weekly televised show Collision. The show is set to start airing on the 17th of June.

Recently, Tony Khan was on CBS Radio Sports talking to Maggie and Perloff. During the interview, he was asked about the running rumors about the self-proclaimed Best in the World heading back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Khan denied addressing the said rumors but did talk about the success the promotion had seen in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago.

“I can’t comment on that, but I do think it’s very exciting is running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time and I’m very excited to be back there. It’s a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL. It’ll be great to be back in Chicago for AEW,” Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan refused to talk about CM Punk and the AEW All Out incident

While speaking in the same interview, the AEW CEO was asked about the post-show media scrum and backstage brawl that took place following the 2022 All Out pay-per-view.

While Khan said that he was not interested in kindling the past, he mentioned that the promotion has evolved and grown since the unfortunate incident.

“I can’t really comment. I haven’t talked about that particular situation since it happened, specifically. In the time since, AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow and I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers and we have a great company going right now. With a big announcement coming next week, we’ve been able to sustain and continue to develop as a wrestling company.” [H/T Fightful]

It was recently reported that CM Punk's return match would be against Samoa Joe.

