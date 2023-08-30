30-year-old star addresses rumors of joining AEW and reuniting with MJF

An independent wrestler and currently a free agent, who is also MJF's former tag team partner, has opened up on possibly signing with AEW and reuniting with the World Champion.

MJF, the AEW World Champion, is probably the biggest homegrown star in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Prior to his rise at AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a great run on the independent scene as well as at Major League Wrestling (MLW).

During his MLW run, The Devil was a tag team champion alongside another Indie wrestler, Richard Holliday, who is reportedly a free agent right now. The duo was known as "The Dynasty." However, they separated after an AEW contract came calling for MJF in 2019.

Meanwhile, Richard Holliday addressed speculations of possibly signing with the All Elite promotion, now that he is a free agent, and rejoining the AEW World Champion there. Speaking on the Haus of Wrestling podcast, Holliday revealed he is still in touch with MJF, and said "never say never" when asked about a possible reunion.

He further addressed the speculations, stating:

"I think speculation is one of the [most fun] things about wrestling. I'm just happy that fans... want to see me in a certain light, and that's ultimately all I can ask for." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Could Richard Holliday play a part in the ongoing MJF-Adam Cole storyline?

This past Sunday at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, The Devil defended his World Title against his best friend and tag team partner, Adam Cole in front of more than 80000 fans in the main event. While many thought the bout would end their friendship, they remained friends despite a disappointed Cole coming out the wrong end of the match.

Meanwhile, reports of Maxwell's former tag team parter Richard Holliday's free agency could lead to fans thinking about a new layer in the story. Up until now, Cole has been conflicted between his former friend, Roderick Strong, and Maxwell.

With the potential arrival of Holliday, The Devil may have to choose between the two as well. It remains to be seen how this amazing story develops in the coming weeks.

