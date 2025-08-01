  • home icon
  30-year-old star makes huge AEW debut on Collision; loses first match

30-year-old star makes huge AEW debut on Collision; loses first match

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:31 GMT
AEW Collision saw a debut of huge star [Image Credit: AEW
AEW Collision featured the debut of a new star [Image Credit: AEW's X]

A top wrestling star made his debut on tonight's AEW Collision. Lena Kross recently wrestled her first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion against Kris Statlander. The latter tried to make up for her mistakes and apologized to Willow Nightingale for months, but she has now decided to give up on their friendship and has teased squaring off with the fan favorite.

Lena Kross is a 30-year-old Australian star who started her career as a pro wrestler in 2017. She worked in different Australian independent promotions throughout her career. In 2025 so far, she has wrestled in Japan, Australia, and the United States. She is a charismatic star with a massive physique. Unfortunately, she couldn't win her first contest in AEW.

On tonight's Collision, the reigning IndyGurlz Australia Champion took on Kris Statlander. However, she was used as an enhancement talent, and the former TBS Champion immediately defeated Lena Kross in no time. While Kris was celebrating her win, Willow Nighingale came out and confronted her for a brief moment.

The 30-year-old star has been known for her hard work in the squared circle. Fans are hoping she could get more chances to showcase her talent in the future. It will be interesting to see when she returns to TV.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
