30-year-old star makes huge AEW debut on Collision; loses first match

A top wrestling star made his debut on tonight's AEW Collision. Lena Kross recently wrestled her first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion against Kris Statlander. The latter tried to make up for her mistakes and apologized to Willow Nightingale for months, but she has now decided to give up on their friendship and has teased squaring off with the fan favorite.Lena Kross is a 30-year-old Australian star who started her career as a pro wrestler in 2017. She worked in different Australian independent promotions throughout her career. In 2025 so far, she has wrestled in Japan, Australia, and the United States. She is a charismatic star with a massive physique. Unfortunately, she couldn't win her first contest in AEW.On tonight's Collision, the reigning IndyGurlz Australia Champion took on Kris Statlander. However, she was used as an enhancement talent, and the former TBS Champion immediately defeated Lena Kross in no time. While Kris was celebrating her win, Willow Nighingale came out and confronted her for a brief moment.The 30-year-old star has been known for her hard work in the squared circle. Fans are hoping she could get more chances to showcase her talent in the future. It will be interesting to see when she returns to TV.