30-year-old star's blockbuster title match outside AEW announced

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:19 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A top AEW star is set to compete in a major match outside the company. This match was recently confirmed.

Konosuke Takeshita has been a rising star in All Elite Wrestling for the past few years. He managed to establish himself as a top heel after joining forces with Don Callis. He even captured the International Championship last year. Takeshita is also one of the most popular stars on the roster with a stellar performance record in the ring. Now, he has his eyes set on another title outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to host an event called King of Pro-Wrestling on October 13. This show is now going to be headlined by Zack Sabre Jr. and Konosuke Takeshita, who will battle over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Konosuke Takeshita recalled his first match on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita has come a long way in his career since he made his Dynamite debut in May 2022. He has gone from being a shy wrestler to a top heel in the industry.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Konosuke Takeshita recalled how nervous he was during his Dynamite debut against Hangman Page.

"I remember that my first on Dynamite [was] me vs. Hangman Adam Page. It was my favorite match because I wrestled only on AEW Dark. But big chance, me vs. Hangman on Dynamite. I had many [sic] pressure, like, I was very nervous, but it was... Yeah, I like that match. After the match, I call first time [sic] my mom in Japan, 'I got it; I got it.' My mom said, 'Congratulations, you can become more superstar!" he said.

It's great to see how far the former International Champion has come in his journey, and fans will hope that his meteoric rise continues.

