  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Konosuke Takeshita
  • “I was very nervous”- Top AEW heel recalls wrestling Hangman Page; wants rematch against the World Champion

“I was very nervous”- Top AEW heel recalls wrestling Hangman Page; wants rematch against the World Champion

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 11:09 GMT
AEW Hangman Page
Hangman Page is the reigning AEW World Champion. [Images via top AEW heel's IG & AEW's Facebook]

A top AEW star recently recollected how he felt before wrestling Hangman Page in his first match on Dynamite. The star wants to face Hangman again, given that The Cowboy has now become the AEW World Champion.

Ad

Konosuke Takeshita has a fond memory of wrestling Hangman Adam Page. Takeshita has been wrestling in the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2021. The current top heel had his first Dynamite match against Hangman Page in May 2022, suffering a loss despite a great performance.

During his recent interview with Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Konosuke Takeshita recalled how he was nervous before his match against Hangman Adam Page.

"I remember that my first on Dynamite [was] me vs. Hangman Adam Page. It was my favorite match because I wrestled only on AEW Dark. But big chance, me vs. Hangman on Dynamite. I had many [sic] pressure, like, I was very nervous, but it was... Yeah, I like that match. After the match, I call first time [sic] my mom in Japan, 'I got it; I got it.' My mom said, 'Congratulations, you can become more superstar!" he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Takeshita further expressed his desire for a rematch against Hangman Page, setting his sights on the World Title.

"Yeah, one day I wanna wrestle one-on-one with Hangman Adam Page; I get a win, and one day, I want the AEW World Title." [0:08-0:58]
youtube-cover
Ad

Top AEW star suffered disappointment during the All In weekend

A day before All In 2025, Konosuke Takeshita challenged Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. It was a hard-hitting bout, filled with some amazing spots, but Takeshita failed to capture the title in the end.

The Alpha also participated in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In but was unsuccessful in winning yet again, as MJF managed to claim the victory.

Ad
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Konosuke Takeshita in the coming weeks.

If you take quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Denise Salcedo's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications