“I was very nervous”- Top AEW heel recalls wrestling Hangman Page; wants rematch against the World Champion

A top AEW star recently recollected how he felt before wrestling Hangman Page in his first match on Dynamite. The star wants to face Hangman again, given that The Cowboy has now become the AEW World Champion.Konosuke Takeshita has a fond memory of wrestling Hangman Adam Page. Takeshita has been wrestling in the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2021. The current top heel had his first Dynamite match against Hangman Page in May 2022, suffering a loss despite a great performance.During his recent interview with Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Konosuke Takeshita recalled how he was nervous before his match against Hangman Adam Page.&quot;I remember that my first on Dynamite [was] me vs. Hangman Adam Page. It was my favorite match because I wrestled only on AEW Dark. But big chance, me vs. Hangman on Dynamite. I had many [sic] pressure, like, I was very nervous, but it was... Yeah, I like that match. After the match, I call first time [sic] my mom in Japan, 'I got it; I got it.' My mom said, 'Congratulations, you can become more superstar!&quot; he said.Takeshita further expressed his desire for a rematch against Hangman Page, setting his sights on the World Title.&quot;Yeah, one day I wanna wrestle one-on-one with Hangman Adam Page; I get a win, and one day, I want the AEW World Title.&quot; [0:08-0:58]Top AEW star suffered disappointment during the All In weekendA day before All In 2025, Konosuke Takeshita challenged Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. It was a hard-hitting bout, filled with some amazing spots, but Takeshita failed to capture the title in the end.The Alpha also participated in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In but was unsuccessful in winning yet again, as MJF managed to claim the victory.Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Konosuke Takeshita in the coming weeks.If you take quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Denise Salcedo's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.