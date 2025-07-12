  • home icon
  • MJF breaks silence after winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 12, 2025 22:16 GMT
AEW MJF
MJF won the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In (Image Source: MJF on X/Twitter)

The former AEW World Champion MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet at All In 2025 and had something to say. Maxwell now has the opportunity to cash in his contract anytime for the World Title.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman entered at number two in the Men's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas. The Salt of the Earth dealt with a number of competitors in the match, including the number one entrant, Mark Briscoe, with whom he had animosity for weeks. MJF had promised weeks ago that he would get to the top through a back door instead of fighting for it.

At the end of the Casino Gauntlet, Mark Briscoe hit Roderick Strong with the Jay Driller, but MJF smartly pushed Mark out of the ring to score a pinfall and win the entire match. After winning, Maxwell took to the X/Twitter social media to share the following four-word message:

"Nice guys finish last."

With his Casino Gauntlet win, MJF is now eligible to challenge for the AEW World Title anytime or anywhere he wants. Fans are expecting him to cash in during or after the Texas Death match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page for the World Title in the main event of All In 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

